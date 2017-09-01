× Driver extricated after freak accident in Milford

MILFORD – A male driver had to be extricated after a freak accident caused him to become trapped in the driver’s side doorway of his pick-up truck at a Milford food establishment. He was in the drive thru line when the incident occurred, according to officials.

Around 12:10 p.m., after completing his transaction, the driver stepped out of his truck in an attempt to retrieve his change that had fallen on the ground. His truck began rolling forward, causing the driver’s side door to hit a steel and concrete baluster. Officials said the man then became trapped between the door and the body of the pick-up truck.

Firefighters arrived and immediately started extrication. Numerous tools and construction equipment being carried inside the truck made the process more complicated than usual.

Firefighters said they were able to free the man from the doorway about 20 minutes after arriving. He was than transported to Yale New Haven Trauma Center.

His condition is unknown at this time.