Driver, students unhurt after Berlin school bus accident

BERLIN — Police said Middletown Road was closed in Berlin due to an accident between a school bus and another vehicle just after 7 a.m. Friday.

There were students on board the bus, and the driver of the bus, vehicle and a few students on board were evaluated by EMS for minor injuries. Everybody was OK’d and the scene was cleared less than an hour later. The road was reopened.