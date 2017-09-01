× Drivers can expect to see higher gas prices, thanks to Harvey and Labor Day weekend

As Texas continues to deal with the destruction from Hurricane Harvey, drivers across the United States will likely see higher gas prices.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded is $2.52 – the highest it’s been this year.

Part of that hike is because of the upcoming Labor Day weekend, when prices do tend to rise. But the main factor is Harvey – the Department of Energy says it’s because a number of Gulf Coast refineries are closed while others are pumping out less oil.

Here in Connecticut, prices have been rising steadily at gas stations across the state.

As of Friday morning, AAA says Connecticut’s average for a gallon of regular is $2.60. That’s up 13-cents just from a week ago. At this time last year, the average price was $2.30.

CNN contributed to this report.