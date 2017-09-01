FOX61 partners with UConn football for Harvey relief September 9 at Rentschler Field

FOX61 and UConn are committed to doing their part to provide aid and assistance to the tens of thousands of Houston-area residents that are desperately in need following Hurricane Harvey.

Our hearts go out to everyone affected by what is being called the worst flooding disaster in U.S. history. Catastrophic flooding is still occurring, and the American Red Cross is working day and night to get help to where it is needed most.

The Red Cross is working closely with the entire response community to coordinate emergency relief efforts and get help to people as quickly as possible.

To provide continued support please join FOX61, The Red Cross and UCONN on September 9th at Rentschler Field to watch UConn Football play South Florida and pledge your support to provide HOPE for Houston. #HOPE61

If you can’t make it to the game, we encourage others to donate to relief efforts by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or simply text “HARVEY” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.