Gayle’s Depot Square Farm Shoppe in Watertown a place for everyone

WATERTOWN — At first glance, Gayle’s Depot Square Farm Shoppe looks like a mom and pop diner-like joint, but it is much more than that.

Yeah, you can fill up on breakfast dishes and lunch items as the menu is filled with tasty favorites like omelettes and pancakes or rueben sandwiches.

Owners Gayle and Gino Clark are introducing creative dinner options including dry-aged steaks.

The Clarks use top quality beef that is refrigerated for five weeks in a special cooler which locks in the flavors of the meat. It is then trimmed, prepared and served.

“We are the only place in the immediate area that has these steaks,” said Gino. “Our customers are really starting to love these, the flavor is unbeatable.”

This down-home, family restaurant sits in the old train depot area in Watertown and offers so much more than good food. It’s truly a destination spot.

“We do paint nights, we do game nights, we have meetings here for the junior women’s club,” said Gayle. “It’s a place for everyone in the area.”

“It is really a community-based restaurant,” said loyal customer Michael-Scott Druckenmiller from Waterbury. “You’re like family here and you’re going to want to come back.”

Do you have a suggestion for Foodie Friday? Let us know by emailing foodiefriday@fox61.com or reach out to us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – just use #FoodieFriday and #FOX61.

Or use the contact form below: