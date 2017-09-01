I-691 westbound in Meriden closed following severe car, pedestrian accident; multiple incidents being investigated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- It was a chaotic night for Meriden police who are investigating several incidents Friday night.

The first incident reported was a car versus pedestrian accident that has closed part of I-691. Connecticut State Police said exit 8 is closed due to the accident where life-threatening injuries were reported.

In another scene, Saleh Alsqrami an employee at the Irving Gas Station, said he had customers rush into the gas station demanding him to call the cops.

"Somebody was outside, full of blood. Looked like he wanted to commit suicide. I take a step outside and saw him slicing his throat. So after that, he left and started running and that's about it," said Alsqrami.

At this time, it is unknown if both incidents are connected.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.