How to help the people of Houston and surrounding areas

‘I thought it was wood’: TX woman startled by gator swimming by

Posted 10:19 AM, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 10:51AM, September 1, 2017

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: A guage shows the depth of water a an underpass on Interstate 10 which has been inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MISSOURI CITY, TX – A woman living in the path of Hurricane Harvey’s massive flooding was shocked to see a pair of alligators swimming in a swollen street of water outside her home, according to Fox News.

Arlene Gonzalez Kelsch said one of them swam closer to her when it noticed her looking at it from her window this morning.

Kelsch, of Missouri City, Texas, said she has since reconnected with a junior high school friend who contacted her on Facebook.

She said the woman invited her to her home a mile away, adding that she had no idea her former friend lived so close.

“I thought it was a piece of wood floating in the water,” Kelsch said of the alligator.

“Then I saw bug eyes lurking above the water,” she said.

Click here to read more.

Related stories