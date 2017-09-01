× ‘I thought it was wood’: TX woman startled by gator swimming by

MISSOURI CITY, TX – A woman living in the path of Hurricane Harvey’s massive flooding was shocked to see a pair of alligators swimming in a swollen street of water outside her home, according to Fox News.

Arlene Gonzalez Kelsch said one of them swam closer to her when it noticed her looking at it from her window this morning.

Kelsch, of Missouri City, Texas, said she has since reconnected with a junior high school friend who contacted her on Facebook.

She said the woman invited her to her home a mile away, adding that she had no idea her former friend lived so close. "I thought it was a piece of wood floating in the water," Kelsch said of the alligator. "Then I saw bug eyes lurking above the water," she said.