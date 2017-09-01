× Man and woman arrested in Plainfield on multiple drug charges

PLAINFIELD – Police said a man and woman have been arrested in Plainfield on multiple drug charges after a drug deal disagreement caused a loud argument.

On August 31 around 8:20 p.m., police responded to East Main Street in Central Village after receiving a report of a male and female arguing. When they arrived, officers separated Isaiah Snell, 23, of Putnam, and Mary Dejesse, 19, of Eastford, from a verbal altercation.

One of the officers on scene had arrested Snell just 3 days earlier for possession of narcotics. When asked if he had anything on him, Snell said just a “blade”, referring to a knife. Upon retrieving the knife, the officer also discovered a needle which Snell said he forgot he had.

Further investigation determined that the argument was a drug deal disagreement. Snell was found to be in possession of 30 bags of fentanyl along with two bags of heroin, and a small amount of marijuana.

Snell was arrested on multiple drug charges and was later released on a $5,000 bond.

Dejesse was arrested and charged with breach of peace and was determined to be in possession of narcotics. She was later released on a $1,500 bond.

Both Snell and Dejesse are scheduled to appear in court on September 11.