New Haven firefighters on the scene of 2-alarm fire at restaurant

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Fire Department was on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on Orange Street Friday afternoon.

The fire started on one of the upper level floors in the building that also houses the Trinity Restaurant and Bar. It spread to a 2-alarm fire but since there was construction in the area, it did not spread to other buildings. It’s unknown if the fire started on the first floor at Trinity or on the second floor.

3 people were injured, 1 critically. One person had smoke inhalation, and one refused treatment.

FOX61’s Tony Terzi witnessed one man being whisked away on a stretcher. He was conscious.

The Giaimo Federal Building was temporarily evacuated but all employees have been let back in the building.

The owner of Duc’s Place Vietnamese restaurant which is two doors down from the fire, said he handed a fire extinguisher to someone who went running up the stairs. The owner also said that right next door was Mayor Tony Harp’s reelection campaign headquarters.

The Fire Chief said that the fire remains hot and the fire department expects to be on scene for a while.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.

