PD: I-691 westbound in Meriden closed following car vs. pedestrian accident with life-threatening injuries

MERIDEN — A car versus pedestrian accident has closed part of I-691 in Meriden on Friday night.

Connecticut State Police said exit 8 is closed due to the accident with life-threatening injuries reported.

Correction from State Police: Exit 8 is closed. Not exit 7. Expect a detour if you're heading that way — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) September 2, 2017

#CTtraffic: I691 wb x7 Meriden closed for car vs pedestrian crash w/life-threatening injuries. Reduce speed approaching area. Seek alt route pic.twitter.com/q5keYF79Wa — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 2, 2017

Police ask drivers to reduce speed approaching area and seek alternate route.