Police searching for suspect in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY – Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed Thursday night.

Waterbury police said around 10:30 p.m., they responded to 170 Hillside Avenue on a report of a gunshot wound victim.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a Hispanic male victim, later identified as 24-year-old David Rivera-Mateo. Rivera-Mateo was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6941 or Waterbury Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.