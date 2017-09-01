Star Wars fans excited for new toys and collectibles on “Force Friday”

WEST HARTFORD – Star Wars fans in Connecticut and nationwide lined up outside Toys “R” Us stores at midnight Friday to get their hands on products inspired by the upcoming film, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

It’s known as “Force Friday,” where shoppers can get a first look at the new toys, collectibles, and other merchandise.

In West Hartford, excited fans were also treated to special giveaways.

One Star Wars fan told Fox 61 he and his friends are looking forward to celebrating the eighth movie in the saga with the new merchandise.

“We all came out here, we’re all fans of Star Wars, having a good time talking about the new movie coming out. We’re all here for the toys, that’s what it really comes down to,” Landon Whitney of Canton said. “It’s all leading into the holiday season, we’re all excited for the movie, that’s why we’re here.”

This year, a new character from “The Last Jedi,” BB-9E – BB-8’s evil twin – is featured most prominently in the new products.

From robots to building kits, here are some of the new Star Wars toys on this Force Friday:

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Lego Set ($799.99) – includes laser cannons, landing legs, a boarding ramp, and a 4-minifigure cockpit

Hasbro’s Force Link Starter Set + Figures and Vehicles ($24.99+) – wearable tech with characters and vehicles from the saga

R2-D2 and BB9E App-Enabled Droids by Sphero ($179.99, $149.99) – controlled with a smart device, uses augmented reality to show holographic simulations from the Star Wars galaxy

All weekend long, fans can stop by designated stores to take part in pop-up treasure hunts and unite in the battle against the dark side.

May the force be with you!

CNN contributed to this report.