× State Police mourn the passing of K9

DANIELSON — Loosing a furry best friend is never easy, and it’s harder when you work with them for 7 years and they do amazing work alongside you.

State Police say that K9 Hunter who was assigned to Troop D, Trooper Poplawski back in 2007 has passed away. Hunter had retired in December of 2014.

Police say throughout his career, Hunter located countless suspects, and was also responsible for finding dozens of lost and missing children and adults.

State Police say they are all grateful for Hunter.