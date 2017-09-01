Trader Joe’s recalls Chicken Breakfast Sausages in Connecticut

HARTFORD — Time to check your freezer! Trader Joe’s is recalling their Chicken Breakfast Sausages in several states including Connecticut.

They say that the product may contain soy lecithin which isn’t listed as part of the ingredients, and can be harmful to those with a soy allergy. They do say that no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date.

They are asking that all of the affected product be removed from sale and destroyed.

Trader Joe’s urges anyone with a soy allergy to not eat the sausages and discard them or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

You can read more on the Trader Joe’s website.