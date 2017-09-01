× Travelers commits $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

HARTFORD — Travelers announced on Friday that they are committing $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, including money to the American Red Cross, Team Rubicon, and All Hands Volunteers.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the unprecedented impact of Hurricane Harvey,” said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Travelers. “Through our claim response and by providing support to impactful relief efforts, we stand with all those in need.”

Travelers says they have hundreds of employees on the ground in impacted areas, to help customers and agents who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. In addition, the company has three Mobile Claim Units deployed to the hardest-hit areas and will be using drones to inspect damage and expedite the claims process for its customers.

Travelers also implemented a disaster relief billing plan for customers affected by Harvey and will continue to insure policyholders who are temporarily unable to make insurance payments.