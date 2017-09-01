× Waterford to deliver water to those impacted by Hurricane Harvey

WATERFORD — On Friday in Waterford, the Waterford Fire Department will be holding a drive to collect cases of bottled water to send to the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The drive started at 6 a.m. and will be continuing on until 10 a.m.

A local trucking company will be volunteering to drive the thousands of cases directly to Houston to distribute them by hand. The address of the department is 89 Rope Ferry Road in Waterford for those interested in helping the department out with donating additional cases of water.

