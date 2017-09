Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., police responded to the area of Goslee Drive and Hartford Road, on reports of a shooting. Police said that a man in his early 20's was shot.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Goslee Drive was closed but has since reopened. No arrests have been at this time.