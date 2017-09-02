Confirmed death toll from Harvey reaches 44

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS -- The medical examiner in Harris County, Texas, has confirmed another Harvey-related fatality.

The man found floating in Cypress Creek floodwaters brings the confirmed toll to 44 from Harvey, eight days after the storm made landfall as a hurricane.

Harris County is home to Houston. The addition to a list kept by the Harris County Institute for Forensic Sciences brings the total deaths in the county to 29.

To provide continued support please join FOX61, The Red Cross and UConn on September 9th at Rentschler Field at 12 p.m., to watch UConn football play South Florida and pledge your support to provide HOPE for Houston. #HOPE61

If you can't make it to the game, we encourage others to donate to relief efforts by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or simply text “HARVEY" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.