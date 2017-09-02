Fall-like on Saturday; chance of rain Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A taste of fall arrived today in time for the first day of September.

Temperatures will remain below average Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Sunshine will mix in with some high and mid-level clouds throughout the day. Rain could start as early as Saturday night (after 8 PM).

Sunday will be wet at times with periods of rain. Some could be heavy! This is all associated with whatever is left of once Hurricane Harvey. There is a chance for drier weather late-day.

Labor Day will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans with lots of sun and warmer temperatures in the low-mid 80s.

Forecast Details:

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, increasing afternoon clouds. High: Low 70s.

Sunday: Periods of rain, some heavy. More humid. There is a chance we dry out late-day. High: Near 70.

Labor Day: Mostly Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, rain developing.High: Low 80s.

