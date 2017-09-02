Multiple people hospitalized after house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Several people had to be transported to the hospital after a large house fire on Old Post Road in Fairfield Saturday morning.

Firefighters received the initial call early Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m.

Several surrounding departments were called in for mutual aid, including crews from Westport, Bridgeport, and Easton.

It is unclear how many people were transported to the hospital, and how severe their injuries may be.

Firefighters have not determined a potential cause of this fire.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.