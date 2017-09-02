Rainy Sunday; sunny, warmer temperatures return on Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A little touch of fall was certainly in the air early this morning across Connecticut with many towns in the 30s. The coldest town was the Bakerville section of New Hartford coming in at 30° with frost. A record low of 43° was also recorded at the airport in Windsor Locks, tying the record set back in 1967.

Temperatures will remain below average today with highs in the low 70s. Sunshine will mix in with some high and mid-level clouds throughout the day. Clouds will thicken and lower this evening into the first part of tonight. Rain should hold off until early late Saturday night into early Sunday morning (after midnight).

Sunday will be wet at times with periods of rain, some of which could be heavy, especially through the morning hours. The rain will tend to become showery in the afternoon and finally taper-off by evening. This rain is associated with the remnants of Hurricane Harvey.

Labor Day will be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans with lots of sun and warmer temperatures in the low-mid 80s.

The summer heat and humidity will linger Tuesday and Wednesday, before a cold front slowly approaches and stalls over the region with numerous showers and storms.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Thickening clouds with rain developing after midnight. Low: 50s.

Sunday: Periods of rain, some heavy. More humid. There is a chance we dry out late-day. High: Near 70.

Labor Day: Mostly Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm & humid, chance for scattered showers and storms. High: 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid with the chance for scattered showers and storms. High: 80.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 70s.

