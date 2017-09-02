× Route 15 southbound re-opened in Woodbridge following accident

WOODBRIDGE — Route 15 southbound near Woodbridge was reopened near noon Saturday, after a traffic accident.

State police said the road was reopened around noon.

Connecticut DOT reported that Route 15 southbound closed in Woodbridge after an accident around 11 a.m.

The closure was between exits 60 and 59. The accident involved multiple vehicles.

It’s unknown if there are any injuries or how many cars are involved.

