Several UConn Huskies cut by NFL teams; 3 land roster spots

HARTFORD — Saturday brought about a wave of bad news for former UConn Huskies looking to extend their NFL careers.

Teams around the league were to trim their rosters to 53 men by 4:00 p.m., which resulted in unfortunate news for those who used to call Storrs home.

Longtime quarterback and Shelton native, Dan Orlovsky, was among those released, as the Los Angeles Rams decided to let the 34-year-old go.

Norwalk native Noel Thomas Jr. also received a pink slip on Saturday, as he was released by the Detroit Lions. The wide receiver only recorded 3 catches on 7 targets for 35 yards throughout the preseason.

Sio Moore (linebacker) and John Green, Jr., (cornerback) were released by the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.

Some good news for Huskies fans came in the form of Blidi Wreh-Wilson (cornerback) and Nick Williams (wide receiver) making the final roster for the Atlanta Falcons, while Geremy Davis (wide receiver) is part of the 53-man group moving forward for the Los Angeles Chargers.

