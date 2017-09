Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Racial tension have been percolating in recent months, particularly between police and urban communities.

A CT non-violence organization is working with police departments in New Haven and New Britain. The goal is to assist police on strategies to de-escalate racial tensions in community policing

We’ll talk about those strategies with Victoria Christgau, executive director of the CT Center for Nonviolence, and Pastor John Lewis from New Haven.