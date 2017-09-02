Witness: Man died inside of home in New Britain; police investigating

NEW BRITAIN — Police spent the entire Saturday afternoon and part of the evening investigating a home located on 93 Tremont Street.

State Police Major Crimes Unit were seen wearing gloves with their shoes covered as they walked in and out of the home with bags of evidence. Police tape surrounded the home as one officer stood in the back and at the front door, police were also seen looking for fingerprints.

Police on scene were not able to confirm any information. Neighbors said police told them it’s being called a “mysterious death” investigation and are looking for two men. FOX61 spoke to one neighbor who said a man had died and he was well-known in the neighborhood for his kind personality.

Neighbor tells me police are calling this a "mysterious death" and they're looking for two men. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) September 2, 2017

Michael Ostroski, a New Britain resident, said “he was a very gentle soul, the nicest guy that I’ve met and I’ve been here for about five years now and he was just such a gentle soul. It’s very sad. Like I said, he was the kindest neighbor I’ve ever had in my life.”

New Britain and State Police here on 93 Tremont St investigating. Major crimes unit is here. Man tells me a man died. pic.twitter.com/b9E7HcUCVg — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) September 2, 2017

Neighbors here tell me a man died inside the home. Did not say how. Police said they'll on scene for a couple more hours. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) September 2, 2017

FOX61 has contacted New Britain police numerous times but have not received any call back.