6 injured after SUV crashes into Staten Island laundromat

Surveillance footage shows people folding laundry and waiting for loads of clean clothing before the car crashes through the glass door into the laundromat around 8 a.m.
Six people were rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North, FDNY officials said. Three of the patients had serious but non-life threatening injuries. The other three had minor injuries.
No identifying information is available for the patients. It is not yet clear why the vehicle reversed into the laundromat; its driver was a 74-year-old man, police sources said.
The floor of Page Laundromat is covered with glass shards.
40.508341 -74.235540