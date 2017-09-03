× Chief Medical Examiner rules cause of New Britain suspicious death as homicide; police investigating

NEW BRITAIN — The Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Saturday’s suspicious death on Tremont Street as a homicide.

Police responded to 93 Tremont on Saturday due to calls that a man was deceased on the first floor. When officers arrived the man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of death was a sharp force injury. The victim has been identified as Willie Woodson, 67 of New Britain.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act of violence and may be drug related.

New Britain Police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call them at 860-826-3132. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 860-826-3199 or online at NewBritainPolice.org.