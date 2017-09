Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAUGATUCK -- Dozens of collection efforts continue to help those hit hardest by Harvey.

In Naugatuck, they're helping the smallest victims of the storm.

Saint Michael's Episcopal Church is collecting supplies for babies. They've received diapers, baby wipes, formula, and clothes. The church says they are thankful for everyone who has come forward with donations.

if you'd still like to help Saint Michael'S with their fundraiser, they're accepting more donations tomorrow 9 to 3 p.m.