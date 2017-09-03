× Danbury Police: Man who died in Southbury hotel was one of their officers

SOUTHBURY — Danbury Police say the man who died at a Southbury hotel on Sunday was one of their officers.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. troopers were called to the Wyndham Hotel, Strongtown Rd. in Southbury for a barricaded, suicidal man. Troopers, Southbury Police Officers and State Police Tactical Unit responded to the scene.

Shortly after 7 p.m. State police said Sergeant Drew Carlson, 38, was pronounced deceased on scene with self-inflicted injury. Police said there was no criminal aspect, however Western District Major Crime detectives will conduct an investigation

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem exam.