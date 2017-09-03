× Labor Day weekend travel: The numbers so far

HARTFORD — State Police have been helping keep the roads safe this Labor Day weekend and have issued some stats on how many incidents have happened on the road since Friday:

Speeding violations: 515

Seat belt violations: 22

Moving violations (includes texting, following to close etc.): 1295

DUI Arrests: 26

Accidents: 221, and 34 with an injury, 0 fatalities.

The weekend is not over yet, and these statistics will be going until September 5th. Troopers say they are focusing on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers, and speeding. They also say DUI checkpoints are in place for the entire weekend.

Also with travel comes gas prices.

AAA said by Sunday morning, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded rose 3 cents overnight to $2.62. Overall it’s risen 26 cents since last week.

The statewide average in Connecticut is up 7 cents, to $2.81, bringing it 33 cents up in a week!

Everyone drive safe on those roads if you’re traveling this weekend!