Man barricaded in Southbury hotel, State Police on scene
SOUTHBURY — State police are on the scene of a suicidal man who has barricaded himself in a room in a hotel.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m. troopers were called to the Wyndham Hotel, Strongtown Rd. in Southbury for a barricaded, suicidal man. Troopers, Southbury Police Officers and State Police Tactical Unit are on scene.
Police said there is no threat to others. State Police said a negotiator was scene.
State Police K-9 units were also on-scene.
41.481455 -73.158438