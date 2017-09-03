× Man barricaded in Southbury hotel, State Police on scene

SOUTHBURY — State police are on the scene of a suicidal man who has barricaded himself in a room in a hotel.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. troopers were called to the Wyndham Hotel, Strongtown Rd. in Southbury for a barricaded, suicidal man. Troopers, Southbury Police Officers and State Police Tactical Unit are on scene.

Police said there is no threat to others. State Police said a negotiator was scene.

State Police K-9 units were also on-scene.