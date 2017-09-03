× Meriden police say death was a homicide, continue to investigate possible links to other crimes

MERIDEN — Meriden police said Sunday night that the death of a female on Friday was a homicide.

At the same time they are continuing to investigate if the death is connected to a man who died on a highway, a stolen vehicle, an accident and a suspicious incident at a gas station nearby.

The first incident reported was a car versus pedestrian accident that shut down part of I-691. Connecticut State Police said exit 8 was closed due to the accident where life-threatening injuries were reported. The highway has since reopened, and State Police confirmed that the unidentified man was killed. Police said, “Officers were responding the male entered 691 where he was killed by a passing motor vehicle. It was then learned that the male may have been involved in a series of incidents including a stolen motor vehicle on Bunker Ave., a motor vehicle accident on Bunker Ave., and a medical incident on Broad St.”

Saleh Alsqrami, an employee at the Irving Gas Station, 978 Broad St. said he had customers rush into the gas station demanding him to call the cops.

“Somebody was outside, full of blood. Looked like he wanted to commit suicide. I take a step outside and saw him slicing his throat. So after that, he left and started running and that’s about it,” said Alsqrami.

Shortly before 9 p.m. police received a 911 call from 109 Britannia St. where they found a dead female. The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division was assisting and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Police said they are still investigating to determine if the incident is related to the others.

The names of the victims have not been released.