Move over law is a matter of life and death for those who work on the road

VERNON -- At Mill St. Auto in Vernon, Norman Sparrow said he risks his life working on the side of the road when he has to help cars who need assistance.

He's tow truck driver, and while he said he loves his job because he gets to help people he is nervous while he stands on the side of the road, or getting under cars on the side of the road, while cars are flying by only a couple of feet from him.

"People do not move over. I think in over 25 years I've been hit twice on the highway by mirrors or people not paying attention," Sparrow said.

In Connecticut, the Move Over Law requires vehicles to move over to the next lane and slow down if they see an emergency vehicle pulled over. Sparrow said that many people don't follow this law when they see a tow truck pulled over because they don't have the power to pull someone over if they don't follow the rules.

If you don't follow the Move Over Law it could cost you up to $2,500.