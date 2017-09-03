On & off showers today; a beautiful sunny, warm Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect on and off showers through this morning into the early afternoon hours, followed by a gradual drying trend by late afternoon into evening hours when we could possibly see a little late-day sun. Any sun would be welcome, but it won’t help to warm up temperatures too much, with highs in the cool upper 50s to low-mid 60s across the state.

We have some big changes coming in for Labor Day, with temperatures bouncing back around and above 80, under mostly sunny skies. That return to summer continues on Tuesday, with very warm, humid conditions and the chance for late-day storms.

Our best chance for rain is Wednesday and Thursday, as periods of rain give us some dreary days for the middle of the week as a cold front will slow down and stall. Hopefully, high pressure will bring a return to sunshine and pleasant weather by Friday into next weekend.

Forecast Details:

Today: On and off showers through mid-afternoon followed by the chance for some late-day clearing. High: 58-67 (warmest towards the shore).

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 50s.

Labor Day: Mostly Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm & humid, chance for scattered showers and storms. High: 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid with the chance for scattered showers and storms. High: 80.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 70s

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.