The Real Story – Sen. Chris Murphy

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy discusses efforts this month to find a bipartisan fix for the Affordable Care Act. The Health Committee, on which Murphy serves, has scheduled four (4) hearings over the next two weeks, to hear from state insurance commissioners, governors, health policy experts and stakeholders.

We also discuss the response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, the latest provocation by North Korea, the possible end of deportation protections for children of illegal immigrants, the continuing spike in drug overdose deaths and President Trump’s controversial pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

