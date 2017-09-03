× Walter Becker, guitarist and co-writer for Steely Dan, dead at 67

LOS ANGELES — Walter Becker, guitarist, bassist and co-writer for the band Steely Dan, has died at the age of 67.

The news was confirmed by a post on Becker’s personal website. The cause of death was not mentioned.

Becker had cancelled his appearances at the most recent Classic West and Classic East concerts due to an illness.

His bandmate Donald Fagen released a statement, “I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.”

The more retiring full-term member of the group, Becker was partnered with singer-keyboardist and co-writer Fagen on a string of jazzy, sleekly produced singles and albums that ruled the charts during the ‘70s.