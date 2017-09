× Wrong way driver causes serious crash on I-91

WALLINGFORD – A wrong way driver caused a serious crash Sunday on I-91 in Wallingford.

Connecticut Department of Transportation said the two vehicle crash happened on I-91 South between Exits 17 and 15. The left and center lanes are closed. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m.

Some lanes were closed on the highway due to the crash.

