Beautiful sunny, warm Labor Day

We have some big changes coming in for Labor Day, with temperatures bouncing back around and above 80, under mostly sunny skies. That return to summer continues on Tuesday, with very warm, humid conditions and the chance for late-day storms.

Our best chance for rain is Wednesday and Thursday, as periods of rain give us some dreary days for the middle of the week as a cold front will slow down and stall. Hopefully, high pressure will bring a return to sunshine and pleasant weather by Friday into next weekend.

Forecast Details:

Labor Day: Mostly Sunny, warmer. High: Low-mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm & humid, chance for scattered showers and storms. High: 80s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, humid with the chance for scattered showers and storms. High: 80.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 70s

