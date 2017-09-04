× Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge pregnant with third child

WASHINGTON — Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, have announced they are expecting a third child, according to a statement from Kensington Palace on Monday.

“Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read.

“The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” it added.

The palace statement said that as with her two previous pregnancies Kate is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, which involves nausea and vomiting more severe than the typical morning sickness many women suffer during early pregnancy.

The royal couple already have two children, 4-year-old Prince George and Princess Charlotte, 2.