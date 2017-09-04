Happy 36th Birthday to Beyoncé

HOLLYWOOD — September 4 marks the day that Beyoncé was born — 36 years ago.

Throughout her career, superstar Queen Bey has sold an estimated 100 million records as a solo artist, over 60 million records with the group Destiny’s Child, making her one of the best-selling music artists in history.

She has won 22 Grammy Awards and is the most nominated woman in the award’s history.

The singer received some incredible birthday love from her husband Jay Z and an entire crowd during his performance at Budweiser’s Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on Sunday night.