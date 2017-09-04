Hartford fast-food workers join nationwide Labor Day strike; demanding $15 and hour, union rights

HARTFORD — Workers outside McDonald’s on Albany Avenue in Hartford are joining a nationwide protest to raise pay to $15 an hour and receive union rights.

Protesters gathered Monday morning with workers carrying signs that read, “Connecticut Needs Unions” and “$15 and Union Rights.”

Local cooks and cashiers from McDonald’s, Burger King and other restaurants will walk off the job on Labor Day in and around Hartford, East Hartford, Manchester, New Haven and Waterbury, joining strikes by fast-food workers in 300 cities from coast to coast.

On a holiday morning, & As always, peaceful, friendly HPD officers keep demonstrators safe. (1301 Albany Ave) pic.twitter.com/wOrBCWQsf1 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) September 4, 2017

Amazing & Friendly HPD greeting the @acluct asking if they need anything- just ask.

Where else do you see that?!#Peaceful #Hartford ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/our9Iyy3Mc — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) September 4, 2017