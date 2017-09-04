× Hartford police searching for suspect in connection with woman’s death

HARTFORD — Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a woman’s death Monday morning.

Police were called to the scene Sunday evening at 7 May St. around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a woman screaming. When they arrived, they found an unconscious woman who had been assaulted. The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she died around 4 a.m. They are investigating the incident as a domestic homicide bu the chief state’s medical examiner has not ruled on the cause of death.

Police said the “investigation is progressing rapidly.”

Check back for further details as they develop.