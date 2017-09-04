× Immigrant group to rally in support of ‘Dreamers’ program

HARTFORD — A Connecticut immigrant advocacy group is heading to the nation’s capital to defend a program that protects young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Tuesday plans to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, but with a six-month delay.

A spokeswoman for Connecticut Students for a Dream tells The Hartford Courant activists will leave Hartford on a bus early Tuesday to head to Washington D.C. to “defend DACA.” The group advocates for so-called Dreamers.

A rally is set to take place at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic on Tuesday afternoon. It will include other immigrant groups.

Sophomore Yenimar Cortes, who’s helping organize the rally, says the prospect of the program ending “brings a lot of fear.”