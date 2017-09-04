× Motorcycle accidents claim lives in Hamden, North Haven

HAMDEN — Two separate motorcycle accidents claimed lives Monday in Hamden and North Haven.

Hamden police were called to a motorcycle accident in the area of Mix Avenue between East Gate Lane and Towne House Road just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Mix Avenue was completely closed in both directions for a time.

The victim’s name has not been released.

In North Haven, emergency crews responded to a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of the rider.

Crews were called out at 6:21 p.m. Monday to 196 Maple Ave. for a crash between a motorcycle and a utility pole.

Crews found a 48-year-old New Haven man suffering traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the North Haven Police Department. The identity of the victim has not been released.