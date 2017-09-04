× Niche ranks best public high schools in Connecticut

HARTFORD — With school season in full effect, a website ranked the best public schools here in Connecticut.

Niche.com based their rankings on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.

Academics were 60 percent of a school’s rank, where culture and diversity, parent/student surveys on overall experience and teachers grade made up for 10 percent each. Clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities and sports grades made up for 2.5 percent each.

As for the school rankings themselves, New Canaan, Staples, Greenwich, Darien and Weston were the top 5 schools on that order.

Full listings here.

41.763711 -72.685093