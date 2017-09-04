× Official say prepare now for the next hurricane, whenever it will hit

As Hurricane season gets busy, officials are warning people to get ready for the next hurricane, whenever it hits.

State officials point out our that the state has $675 billion worth of property insured on its coastline, that’s the sixth highest of 18 Atlantic states. The shoreline property is around 65 percent of all insured property in the state.

Officials also said flooding is not covered by a standard homeowner’s insurance policy. Flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program

State insurance officials recommended residents take the following actions.

Catastrophe Preparation and Response Resources

Before the Storm:

Know what your policies cover

Create a home inventory

Store policies and insurer contact info in safe place

Make an emergency kit

Have a family evacuation plan

After the Storm:

Contact your insurer as soon as possible

Take photos of the damage

DO NOT make permanent repairs until your insurer has inspected the property

Keep a diary of all contact, conversations with your insurer

Helpful Resources:

The North Stonington Volunteer Fire Company offered these suggestions:

“Now is the time to start preparing for a hurricane. Do not procrastinate. If we don’t get hit by Irma you will be ready for the next. This is my list of tasks to be prepared for natural disasters.

Run your chainsaw . Change oil in generator. Fill up your heating fuel. Clean up anything that could be a projectile in high winds in your yard. If you have plywood hurricane shutters, check to make sure you have screws with them. If you don’t have hurricane shutters, take a trip to Home Depot and buy some cheap plywood and cut to fit windows. “It’s cheaper to patch a screw hole than to replace a window” FYI Water pump!!!! Please look at buying a small submersible pump. If you have a outdoor grill, get some charcoal or fill your propane tank. “Please don’t use it in your garage” Batteries for flashlights. “Solar led outdoor lights work great indoors” Check your first aid supplies in your house and your vehicles. Bottled water… bottled water … bottled water… 1 gallon per person per day is a good reference Have a plan if you must evacuate. Relative’s house or local shelter. Old school battery operated AM FM radio. If all communication is out this will come in handy. Have your three or four day go bag ready. Undergarments, socks, 1 pair of shoes, rain jacket are some of the must haves. If you take life saving medications please get them refilled. Especially medications for anxieties…because things can get real, real quick! The last one in my list is the most important Be nice to your neighbors. You never know when you will need a helping hand.

-Firefighter Chute”