Parent company of Hartford Courant expected to buy NY Daily News: Report

NEW YORK — The parent company of the Hartford Courant will purchase the New York Daily News according to a report in the New York Times.

The Times report said the deal will be announced Tuesday. Tronc, based in Chicago, was formerly known as Tribune Publishing. Tribune Publishing separated from the company that owns FOX61, Tribune Media, in 2014. Tribune Media is expected to be sold to Sinclair Broadcasting by the end of the year.

The report said printing operations for the Courant will be moved to New Jersey.

The New York Daily News was once owned by Tribune.