Police ID dead body found in Enfield

ENFIELD — Police have identified the man whose body they found early Monday morning.

Police said they found Ronald Sweet, 33 of Enfield, around 6 a.m. on Pearl Street.

Police are investigating the cause of the death.

State Police Major Crimes Unit are assisting Enfield police the investigation. Police said there is no signs of trauma.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more details become available.