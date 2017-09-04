× Refugee pets from Houston area slated to arrive in Newington Monday night

NEWINGTON — Some pets from Texas are going to get some special care right here in Connecticut.

Around 9 p.m. Monday evening, a delivery of dogs from the Houston area is expected to arrive at the The Connecticut Humane Society on Russell Road in Newington.

Others from the Humane Society are heading to Texas to help on the ground there as well. A disaster relief team was deployed over the weekend. The four person team is trained in working with pets and animals in natural disasters. They’ll spend ten days in the south, helping with everything from veterinary needs to reuniting pets with their loved ones.

the Connecticut crews are expected to help relieve those who have already been in Houston helping pets, animals, and their owners hit hardest by Harvey.

