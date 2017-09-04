‘Super Cool Scientists’: A coloring book that inspires girls to pursue STEM careers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN - According to statistics, women remain underrepresented in the science and engineering workforce. So a Middletown woman has created a coloring book to inspire girls to consider a STEM career.

11-year-old Anika Hayes from Clinton and her friend, Rory, aren't sure what they want to do when they grow-up but this new coloring book is providing ideas.

"Actually, I thought it was really awesome that it’s a book celebrating women in science because that’s still pretty new that there’s women in science," said Hayes.

"It’s really rare that you google something and nothing comes up," said Sara MacSorley, creator of Super Cool Scientists.

The coloring book - featuring illustrations from Yvonne Page - shows 22 women with STEM jobs - on fields ranging from primatology to paleontology. The mission? To encourage girls and support them as they pursue a career.

"There’s a humanizing factor," said MacSorley. "These are people just like you and me - if they can do it, you can do it."

According to the National Girls Collaborative Project, women make-up half of the total U.S. educated workforce but only 29 percent end-up with employment in science and engineering.

"So there’s still work to be done," said MacSorley, noting that the women represent different cultures and abilities. "I think it helps to have role models that look like you."

Parents can use the book as a conversation starter.

"I think it’s a really fun way to make science approachable," said MacSorley. Thanks to a special hashtag (#supercoolscientists) - MacSorley can see kids' creations. She's moved by the response. "Inspire a few girls," she said. "I think if it inspires one or two which I’ve gotten feedback that it has already - then it’s a win."

A Kickstarter campaign for Super Cool Scientists - Volume Two is going on right now. Click here for more information.